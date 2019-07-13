Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shareholder Vantage Investment Partners Decreased Holding by $62.68 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Boosted by Cardinal Capital Management

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 1.84M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 458,842 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, down from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 3.64M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS – DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY 2017 GENDER PAY GAP OF 30 PCT; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Pay Blackstone, Goldman $1.9 Billion for Ipreo; 06/03/2018 – Blackstone Sees Half of Assets Coming From Individual Investors; 08/05/2018 – Blackstone / GSO Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions; 11/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed Hedge Fund Arkkan Hires Goldman Sachs’s Abrat; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION IS NOT CONTINGENT ON RECEIPT OF FINANCING; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Group’s Assets Advance 22% to Record $450 Billion; 07/05/2018 – The $7.6 billion all-cash deal will add to Blackstone’s real estate business; 13/03/2018 – Blackstone to Make Strategic Minority Investment in Rockpoint; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – CO’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE MINORITY STAKE IN PAG, A ASIA-FOCUSED ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FIRM

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 672.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 44,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,589 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 6,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.70 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BX’s profit will be $717.80M for 19.18 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities has 103,059 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0.11% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Birinyi Assocs holds 0.72% or 47,775 shares. Arrow Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Moreover, Massachusetts Fin Svcs Com Ma has 0.19% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 13.00 million shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Southport Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). American National Insurance Tx holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 53,155 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc holds 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 2,434 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 35,546 shares. Gruss And Inc owns 39,750 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Vestor Ltd holds 1,459 shares. Adirondack Tru Co reported 1,701 shares. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services Inc has invested 0.11% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Augustine Asset Mgmt Inc reported 14,424 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.

