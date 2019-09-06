Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shareholder Toscafund Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Holding as Shares Rose; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Cleararc Capital Decreased Position

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $50.08. About 5.18M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD AMA.AX – ALL FIGURES IN A$; 27/04/2018 – Advisors Help Blackstone Target Retail Investors — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – SHELL, BLACKSTONE ARE SAID TO TEAM UP FOR BHP SHALE BID: SKY; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone accelerates into US subprime car-loan market; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone: Intend to Distribute Portion of After-Tax Proceeds to Unitholders, Resulting in Expected Incremental 30c/Unit to Be Distributed Over Next 3 Qtrs; 23/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST – ABOUT 99.66% OF UNITS REPRESENTED WERE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF SPECIAL RESOLUTION APPROVING DEAL; 27/05/2018 – IOF:ALL CASH PROPOSAL FROM BLACKSTONE TO BUY IOF; 12/04/2018 – Australia’s AMA Group to sell vehicle panel repair business to Blackstone for $394.9 mln

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 10.20 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.69 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $533.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 61,350 shares to 217,978 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE).

