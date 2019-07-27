Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shareholder Tiger Management Has Cut Its Position; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Value Declined, Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Boosted Position

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 572.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 17,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,470 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, up from 3,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 17,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 921,547 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.23 million, down from 938,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 4.30 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 05/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed King of Designer Handbag Becomes a Billionaire; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $27.50/SHR; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE SAYS BID WILL BE SUBJECT TO BECOMING THE OWNER OF 50% PLUS ONE SHARE IN HISPANIA HIS.MC; 07/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: PRICE REPRESENTS A 15% PREMIUM ON GPT’S MAY 4 CLOSE; 12/04/2018 – AMA: Shareholders Also Get A$0.86/Share in Cash or Unlisted Scrip in Blackstone Deal Vehicle; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ-FRPH) Announces Contract to Sell its Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone for $358.9 Million; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone earnings drop 20 pct due to equity market slump; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 22/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – FRP HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ-FRPH) ANNOUNCES CONTRACT TO SELL ITS INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE FOR $358.9 MILLION; 26/03/2018 – ASGARD Partners & Co. Hires Blackstone Alum to Bolster Private Equity Group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Findlay Park Limited Liability Partnership holds 4.7% or 2.05M shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 173,719 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Com has 82,204 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc holds 0% or 50,000 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt Com invested in 58,689 shares or 0.42% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pnc Ser Group Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 324,246 shares. Bb&T stated it has 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fisher Asset Ltd Co has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Boston Advsr accumulated 2,253 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 0.14% or 24,060 shares. 2,231 were reported by Coldstream Cap Management. Cantillon Cap Limited Liability invested in 1.04 million shares or 2.77% of the stock. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 195,293 shares.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 4,928 shares to 41,034 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 9,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,280 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton Dickinson: Can This Stock Double Again? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ooma Inc by 67,743 shares to 868,166 shares, valued at $11.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.