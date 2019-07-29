Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shareholder Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Lifted Its Holding; Claar Advisors Has Boosted Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding by $1.90 Million

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $231.32. About 287,586 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 13,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,485 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 44,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 1.55M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone’s epic swap trade intrudes on friendly lunch with Blankfein- Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Blackstone Bets Big on Spanish Hotels; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – EXPECTS TO PAY QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.225 PER SHARE OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Goodman on High Yield, Insurance and CDS Rules (Video); 18/04/2018 – Epic Blackstone Trade Intrudes on Friendly Lunch With Blankfein; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE AUM $449.6B, EST. $446.88B; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 26/03/2018 – PAG TO GET STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM BLACKSTONE FUND; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone: Intend to Distribute Portion of After-Tax Proceeds to Unitholders, Resulting in Expected Incremental 30c/Unit to Be Distributed Over Next 3 Qtrs

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72 million and $207.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,777 shares to 82,207 shares, valued at $16.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,095 shares to 157,561 shares, valued at $15.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (BRKA) by 7 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Class C.