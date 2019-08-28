Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shareholder Natixis Raised Its Position by $77.69 Million as Market Value Rose; Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Shareholder New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Upped Position by $1.69 Million

Natixis increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 37.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 2.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 8.39 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293.28M, up from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $49.69. About 3.68M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 09/05/2018 – Blackstone to Target About $4.5 Billion for Global Energy Deals; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE SELLS $352M LONDON OFFICE BUILDING TO KOREAN VENTURE; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Goodman on High Yield, Insurance and CDS Rules (Video); 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone Group raised about $220 mln paring its stake in Indian IT services firm Mphasis – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Distributable EPS 41c; 13/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 – CHINA SOV. WEALTH FUND IS SAID TO SELL STAKE IN BLACKSTONE: FT; 07/05/2018 – Gramercy Property to Be Acquired by Blackstone in $7.6B Deal; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY LASALLE’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 128.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 36,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 65,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 28,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 1.30M shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Tropicana Entertainment Inc. for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ELDORADO RESORTS ‘B+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises Tropicana Unit to Merge Its Gaming and Hotel Ops Into Eldorado Resorts; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Deal Using Cash From Previously Announced Asset Sales; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 16/04/2018 – Casino operator Eldorado Resorts to buy Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Acquire Operating Assets of Seven Casinos in Six States; 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Participate in Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 61,407 shares to 78,144 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 48,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,980 shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Limited Com accumulated 12,140 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Incorporated Lc reported 48,265 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.03% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 3.34M shares. Eulav Asset has invested 0.36% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Vantage Invest Prns Ltd Com holds 458,842 shares. Northern Trust owns 339,448 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kcm Inv Lc stated it has 13,073 shares. American Natl Registered Inv Advisor has 10,000 shares. 7,500 were accumulated by Twin Focus Prns Llc. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited holds 0.08% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 50,448 shares. Somerset Grp Inc holds 0.18% or 6,000 shares. Fiera has 10,934 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10 holds 0.8% or 107,002 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Amer Financial Gp holds 392,000 shares.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 152,354 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $32.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 4,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,875 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V).