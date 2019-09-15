Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shareholder Hmi Capital Has Lowered Its Position; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Bokf Lowered Its Holding

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 457,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.15 million, down from 3.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 9.43 million shares traded or 37.21% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – BX: INTL MARKET CENTERS TO BE LARGEST OWNER OF SHOWROOM SPACE; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG & COMPANY, L.P. – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS SAYS ‘BIT OF BLACKSTONE ENVY’ FOR LARGER REAL ESTATE BIZ; 05/04/2018 – Hispania Trades 6% Lower Following Blackstone Bid; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS; 09/05/2018 – Nordic Aviation Is Said to Get Interest From Carlyle, Blackstone; 13/03/2018 – Blackstone Is Said to Raise $7 Billion for Asia Property Fund; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 17/05/2018 – GOODMAN PROPERTY TRUST – ANNOUNCE SALE OF VXV OFFICE PORTFOLIO TO CERTAIN BLACKSTONE FUNDS FOR NZ$635 MLN

Bokf decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 34,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 670,226 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.68M, down from 705,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO

Bokf, which manages about $4.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 4,271 shares to 44,713 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 20,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanseatic Management reported 3,477 shares. Plancorp Lc stated it has 17,331 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.14% or 140,899 shares. 2.38 million are held by Cincinnati. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company holds 1.03% or 159,968 shares. Moreover, Barbara Oil Communication has 2.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 68,951 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Company holds 2.21% or 388,876 shares in its portfolio. Washington Retail Bank stated it has 220,016 shares. Garland Mgmt Incorporated has 125,361 shares for 4.88% of their portfolio. Haverford Fincl Svcs Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wendell David Assocs, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 66,815 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt Inc owns 2.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 439,134 shares. Schulhoff & Inc holds 1.19% or 42,338 shares. Birinyi Assoc owns 6,323 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 17.69 million shares.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11M for 22.69 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.