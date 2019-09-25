Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shareholder Focused Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Position by $867,856 as Stock Price Rose; S&T Bank Raised Meredith (MDP) Holding by $625,735

S&T Bank increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 11,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 217,965 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.00M, up from 206,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 595,449 shares traded or 0.34% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 20/04/2018 – MEREDITH-SPRINGFIELD ASSOCIATES, INC., IS FIRST NORTH AMERICAN; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Corp: About 200 Employees Have Been Notified That Their Positions Have Been Eliminated; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sets Goal of $1B Ebitda in FY20; 23/03/2018 – TIME and Ally Financial Honor North Carolina Auto Dealer; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 16/04/2018 – Meredith Corp and Magenta Launch Fortune Italy; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: Meredith hopes to get $150M in Sports Illustrated sale; 19/03/2018 – Meredith Corp Finalizes Sale of Time Inc. UK to Epiris

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 19,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 108,542 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82M, up from 88,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 11.44M shares traded or 48.04% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – TOTAL AUM INCREASED $81.4 BLN, OR 22%, TO $449.6 BLN AT QTR-END DRIVEN BY $112.2 BILLION OF INFLOWS; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Results Top Expectations, Helped by Fee Growth; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Says Blackstone Offering A$5.25/Unit Cash; 13/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – BLACKSTONE’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE, MINORITY EQUITY STAKE IN ROCKPOINT; 22/05/2018 – FRP Holdings Announces Closing of Sale of Its Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone; 08/05/2018 – Sir John Hood to Join Blackstone’s Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE, THOMSON REUTERS ARE SAID TO MULL TRADEWEB IPO, SALE; 25/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Blackstone’s Indiabulls deal includes two Mumbai office properties; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG:BLACKSTONE ACQUIRED PASSIVE, MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $374.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 2,135 shares to 23,056 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $467,052 activity. The insider Harty Thomas H bought 12,000 shares worth $420,240.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1.

