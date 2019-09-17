Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shareholder Focused Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Holding; 12 West Capital Management LP Position in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Has Cut as Share Value Rose

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 160,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 322,075 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.46 million, down from 482,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $297.09. About 390,242 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 19,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 108,542 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82 million, up from 88,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 5.86 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 07/05/2018 – Blackstone Doubles Down on Industrial Real Estate (Video); 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE INVESTMENT OWNED BY ENTITIES ADVISED BY AFFILIATES OF BLACKSTONE GROUP ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY 16.56 PCT STAKE IN HISPANIA HIS.MC FOR 315.4 MLN EUROS; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings: Blackstone Deal for $358.9 Million; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to buy LaSalle Hotel for $3.7 bln; 05/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE CONFIRMS GSO CAPITAL SOLUTIONS FUND III RAISED $7B; 13/03/2018 – KKR Is Said to Mull $2.8 Billion Sale of U.K.’s Cognita Schools; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone Minerals Access Event Set By Spark Plus for May. 16; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone warns on threat to tax break; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role, source says [17:03 BST17 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – Blackstone’s F&R acquisition to close in late summer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Gru Llp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Fiduciary Trust owns 5,868 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 12,295 shares. Wagner Bowman Management invested in 0.11% or 11,100 shares. Whittier Trust Com invested in 0.02% or 13,751 shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 63,485 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.4% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). First Finance In holds 600 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd holds 0.43% or 68,500 shares. Oppenheimer reported 0.21% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 0.02% or 4,028 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.27% or 6.76M shares. Hmi Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 12.64% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc owns 425,915 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $374.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,792 shares to 12,569 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 5,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,137 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB).

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 25,201 shares to 10.94M shares, valued at $411.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

