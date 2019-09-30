Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shareholder Capital City Trust Company Upped Stake by $302,236 as Share Price Rose; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Increased Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by $421,510

Capital City Trust Company increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company bought 6,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 15,774 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, up from 8,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 6.74 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 29/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND – UPDATES ON TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BLACKSTONE; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY – IF BLACKSTONE DEAL COMPLETED AFTER OCT 15, SHAREHOLDERS TO GET PER DIEM AMOUNT OF ABOUT $0.004/SHARE FOR EACH DAY UNTIL CLOSING DATE; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $33.50 PER SHARE IN $4.8 BILLION TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE PURCHASE OF BERLIN RESIDENTIAL PORTFOLIO; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is among firms weighing offer for LaSalle REIT – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE-BACKED GEMS SAID TO PLAN LONDON IPO OVER STAKE SALE; 08/05/2018 – Sir John Hood to Join Blackstone’s Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – SHELL, BLACKSTONE ARE SAID TO TEAM UP FOR BHP SHALE BID: SKY; 22/05/2018 – FRP Holdings Announces Closing of Sale of Its Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone; 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE CEO SCHWARZMAN SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.11 million market cap company. It closed at $10.93 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $262.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset High Incm Fd (HIX) by 55,951 shares to 24,805 shares, valued at $174,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc by 143,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,589 shares, and cut its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 4 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.15 million shares or 8.34% more from 2.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De owns 34,657 shares. 170,756 were reported by Invesco Ltd. Cambridge Investment Rech has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Moreover, Raymond James & Associates has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 17,737 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 5,525 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.19% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 176,568 shares. 25,957 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. 113,849 were reported by Van Eck Associate. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 99,349 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 10,000 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 24,035 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 40,709 shares.

