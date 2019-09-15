Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shareholder Capital City Trust Company Increased Position by $302,236; Wedbush Securities Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Increased by $795,891

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 13,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 117,748 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.73 million, up from 103,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Capital City Trust Company increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company bought 6,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 15,774 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, up from 8,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 9.43 million shares traded or 37.21% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 30/04/2018 – Blackstone accelerates into US subprime car-loan market; 07/05/2018 – Gramercy Property Trust Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Blackstone for $27.50 per Share in a $7.6 billion; 20/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Wins Four 2018 Stevie Awards for Customer Service; 25/04/2018 – Blackstone Gets Strong Bids for Calif. Offices; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG:BLACKSTONE ACQUIRED PASSIVE, MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST; 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE BX.N PRESIDENT GRAY SAYS WOULD BUY ITALIAN ASSETS – CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – BX: INTL MARKET CENTERS TO BE LARGEST OWNER OF SHOWROOM SPACE; 04/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO WEIGH BID FOR SOROS-BACKED HISPANIA; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-TPG Capital, Blackstone vie for India’s Kirloskar Oil Engines – Mint; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone Backs Closing Hovnanian CDS ‘Loophole’, Says Goodman (Video)

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Par Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR) by 64,805 shares to 307,074 shares, valued at $8.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (TLT) by 2,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,121 shares, and cut its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intll Inc Ca stated it has 13,134 shares. Moreover, Johnson Inv Counsel has 0.2% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 165,522 shares. First Fiduciary Counsel has invested 3.62% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Invest Counsel has 0.77% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 37,495 shares. Cincinnati Insurance owns 405,301 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management holds 63,810 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Company invested in 10,543 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt Inc holds 10,771 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Capital Investors accumulated 38.73M shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri owns 125,505 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Diversified Trust stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Alta Mngmt Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 43,339 shares. Cypress Capital holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 94,568 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 48.80M shares.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 2 Energy Stocks Could Be the Next Big-Time Buyout Recipients – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Blackstone Group (BX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone And Tallgrass Further Discredit The MLP Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tallgrass Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Capital City Trust Company, which manages about $242.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 15,925 shares to 852,581 shares, valued at $43.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 8,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,458 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).