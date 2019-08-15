Blackstone Group LP (BX) Share Price Rose While Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Decreased by $1.87 Million Its Holding; Ingredion (INGR) Holder Goelzer Investment Management Has Increased Stake by $1.89 Million as Valuation Declined

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 29.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 20,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 89,486 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47M, up from 69,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $74.75. About 573,442 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 38.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 55,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 89,797 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, down from 144,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 5.38M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 05/03/2018 Blackstone Is Said to Be Selling NYC Skyscraper for $640 Million; 12/04/2018 – Linde, Praxair chose bidders for antitrust sell-off; 05/04/2018 – Blackstone bids for Spain’s Hispania for 17.45 euros a share; 21/05/2018 – Gillian Tan: Monday morning scoop: LaSalle Hotel Properties is being taken private by Blackstone for $4.8 billion incl. debt; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS – DISCLOSES MEAN BONUS 2017 GENDER PAY GAP OF 75.4 PCT; 25/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Blackstone’s Indiabulls deal includes two Mumbai office properties; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – INCREASED ITS UNIT REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $1 BILLION; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone begins marketing 15 U.S. hotel properties – Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – Blackstone Takes Minority Stake in Kohlberg & Co; 13/03/2018 – Blackstone to Make Strategic Minority Investment in Rockpoint

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26,632 shares to 57,509 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,864 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association stated it has 55,603 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.05% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 102,958 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hrt Lc reported 0.03% stake. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 88,220 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Susquehanna Gru Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 5,212 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 800,957 shares. Ls Inv Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Shufro Rose And Llc holds 84,968 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) or 50 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation stated it has 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability owns 64,513 shares.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.12 million for 19.43 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 509,126 shares to 955,542 shares, valued at $19.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 79,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF).

