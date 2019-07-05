Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position Raised by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc; Telos Capital Management Boosted Its Enbridge (ENB) Holding by $2.15 Million

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 155.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 59,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,037 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 38,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 1.49 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 22,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 381,207 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33M, up from 358,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.48. About 5.37 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BX.N PRESIDENT JON GRAY SAYS CONFIDENT ABOUT PROSPECTS OF INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS – MEDIA CALL; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES- IN SOME CONDITIONS, BRE LANDMARK PARENT REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $336 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF BLACKSTONE DEAL; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY FOR $27.50/SHARE; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S OFFER IS “SUBSTANTIALLY SUPERIOR” TO DEAL THAT LASALLE HAS REACHED WITH BLACKSTONE; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE REPORTS 30C PER UNIT SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman & CEO, The Blackstone Group; 08/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone working on $10 bln joint bid for BHP’s U.S. shale assets -Sky News; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Is Said to Agree to $4.8 Billion LaSalle Hotel Deal; 18/04/2018 – Epic Blackstone Trade Intrudes on Friendly Lunch With Blankfein; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to buy LaSalle Hotel for $3.7 bln

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. by 2,480 shares to 8,392 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,298 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Bancorporation.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7,221 shares to 13,081 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,477 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.