Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position Has Upped by Focused Wealth Management Inc; Cvs Health (CVS) Position Maintained by Wellington Shields & Company

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 36,100 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, up from 29,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $63.36. About 5.25 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 19,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 108,542 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82M, up from 88,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.26. About 4.40 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-TPG Capital, Blackstone vie for India’s Kirloskar Oil Engines – Mint; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY FOR $27.50/SHR; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BX.N SAYS SET UP TO HAVE FIRST CLOSE OF INFRASTRUCTURE FUND THIS QUARTER – MEDIA CALL; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone accelerates into subprime car-loan market as rivals hit reverse; 19/04/2018 – BX SAYS PERM CAP VEHICLES TO ACCT FOR MORE BIZ OVER TIME; 01/05/2018 – MO Tecnologias Enters Into An Agreement With Blackstone Merchant Services To Offer MCA In The USA; 22/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – FRP HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ-FRPH) ANNOUNCES CONTRACT TO SELL ITS INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE FOR $358.9 MILLION; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Sells $352 Million London Office to Korean Venture; 17/05/2018 – GOODMAN NZ REPORTS SALE OF VXV OFFICE PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.53

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $374.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,503 shares to 13,374 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fd (MGK) by 2,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,971 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $211.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc Com (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6,500 shares to 38,575 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,681 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).