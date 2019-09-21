Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position Has Lifted by Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc; Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) Cut by $352,412 as Market Value Declined

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 84.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 27,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 60,084 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 32,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.89. About 37.86 million shares traded or 400.10% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE HIRES MICHAEL MCRAITH, FORMER DIRECTOR OF THE U.S. TREASURY’S FEDERAL INSURANCE OFFICE, AS MANAGING DIRECTOR IN BLACKSTONE INSURANCE SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone sells Ipreo deal data service to IHS Markit in $1.9bn deal; 19/04/2018 – BX SAYS PERM CAP VEHICLES TO ACCT FOR MORE BIZ OVER TIME; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 13/03/2018 – China’s Sovereign Fund Sells Out of Pre-Crisis Blackstone Investment; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GENDER MEAN BONUS PAY GAP 75.4%; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN AND BLACKSTONE STILL HAVE CLOSE RELATIONSHIP; 17/04/2018 – LHO: Blackstone among companies weighing bid for LaSalle, Bloomb; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY LASALLE’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG REPORTS STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY BLACKSTONE

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc sold 4,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 34,671 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, down from 39,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $5.2 BLN VS $6.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: LETTER ASKS FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CFIUS STATUS; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Bid for Qualcomm, Ending Monthslong Maneuvering; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.62 FROM $0.57; EST. $0.63; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 13/03/2018 – Trump makes investment banking fees uncertain again; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM -AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF COMMITMENTS UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT TO DATE THAT IS 5 BUSINESS DAYS AFTER JULY 25, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 18,016 shares to 16,744 shares, valued at $427,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 48,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,636 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone to acquire Dream Global REIT for C$6.2B – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone closes biggest-ever $20.5B real-estate fund – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGM jiggy on Blackstone chatter – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Blackstone (BX) Said to be in Talks to Buy MGM Resorts’ (MGM) Bellagio, MGM Grand – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone starts notes offering and tender offer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waddell & Reed has invested 0.45% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 135,398 are held by Us Retail Bank De. Century stated it has 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Toscafund Asset Llp holds 60,000 shares or 3.17% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.09% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 22.22M shares. Iron Fincl Ltd Com has invested 0.19% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Mathes Company Incorporated stated it has 5,800 shares. Lpl Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Davis R M Inc stated it has 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Co reported 325 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Co reported 6.58M shares. Duncker Streett & holds 9,869 shares. 10 reported 1% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Goodwin Daniel L has 0.21% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 10,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blb&B stated it has 0.56% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Guardian Life Insur Co Of America has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stoneridge Invest Partners Ltd Llc invested in 27,523 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Moreover, Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department has 0.22% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 28,702 shares. 7,902 were reported by Hyman Charles D. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 8,790 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Freestone Capital Holdings Limited Co invested in 85,668 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And holds 0.03% or 1,120 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 669,227 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 729,066 shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww Markets Corporation has 0.4% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jane Street Gru Ltd Company has 175,992 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 8,470 were reported by Garde. Quantum Cap Management, a California-based fund reported 13,001 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.41% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMD Stock Looks Financially Inferior to Its Rivals – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Qualcomm (QCOM) Down 23.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons Qualcomm Stock Can Go Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.