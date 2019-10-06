Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position Has Lifted by Focused Wealth Management Inc; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Trimmed by $5.81 Million Its Holding

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 53,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 412,828 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.27M, down from 466,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 3.48M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 19,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 108,542 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82 million, up from 88,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 6.59M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 15/05/2018 – Blackstone’s International Market Centers to Merge With AmericasMart; 20/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND APOLLO ARE THE ONLY TWO REMAINING BIDDERS IN SALE OF SPAIN’S CIRSA; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE PURCHASE OF BERLIN RESIDENTIAL PORTFOLIO; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Hispania On Watch Neg On Blackstone Takeover Bid; 13/03/2018 – KKR Is Said to Mull $2.8 Billion Sale of U.K.’s Cognita Schools; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE HIRES MICHAEL MCRAITH, FORMER DIRECTOR OF U.S. TREAS; 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS; 15/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INTERNATIONAL MARKET CENTERS AND AMERICASMART TO COMBINE TO FORM THE WORLD’S LARGEST OWNER AND OPERATOR OF PREMIER SHOWROOM SPACE

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14M and $731.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 2,293 shares to 342,961 shares, valued at $73.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.09B for 25.00 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $374.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 5,378 shares to 26,651 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,569 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

