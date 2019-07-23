Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position Boosted by Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc; Community Financial Services Group Has Decreased Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) as Stock Value Declined

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 143,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.90M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.22M, up from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.84% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $47.84. About 9.59M shares traded or 51.58% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 27/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND GETS PROPOSAL FROM BLACKSTONE AT A$5.25/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Blackstone is expanding its investment in subprime car loans; 11/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed Hedge Fund Arkkan Hires Goldman Sachs’s Abrat; 21/05/2018 – Gillian Tan: Monday morning scoop: LaSalle Hotel Properties is being taken private by Blackstone for $4.8 billion incl. debt; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Distributable Earnings $502M; 14/03/2018 – China sovereign fund exits Blackstone investment after 11 years; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE, GOLDMAN MERCHANT; 12/04/2018 – Australia’s AMA Group to sell vehicle panel repair business to Blackstone for $394.9 mln; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP – QUEEN TOPCO PTY IS NEWLY INCORPORATED UNLISTED CO FORMED BY BLACKSTONE ADVISED FUNDS TO UNDERTAKE PURCHASE OF AMA GROUP; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $7.6 BLN

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $373.42. About 4.22 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL MAJOR PROGRAM DELIVERIES 184; 15/03/2018 – Look inside Boeing’s race against SpaceX to launch the next generation of human spaceflight; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE ENTERPRISE (DAE) IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING OVER AN ORDER FOR 400 JETS – DAE CEO; 23/03/2018 – The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) unanimously voted in January to reject Boeing’s complaint and discarded a Commerce Department recommendation to slap a near 300 percent duty on sales of the 110-to-130-seat Bombardier CSeries jets for five years; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 25/04/2018 – Boeing says sees no threat to 777 output from Iran deal uncertainty; 24/05/2018 – BA: #BREAKING: US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran moments ago, this time focusing on aviation – ! $BA; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – WILL FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE RELATED TO IAM PETITION, NLRB WILL DETERMINE IF PETITION WILL PROCEED AS FILED

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA) by 15,500 shares to 662,990 shares, valued at $27.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Vipers (VTI) by 2,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,402 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 51.58 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

