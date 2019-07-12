Blackstone Group LP (BX) Market Value Rose While Mckinley Capital Management Lowered Position by $518,602; Gateway Advisory Has Decreased Position in Aes (AES) as Stock Price Declined

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 15,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,542 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, down from 102,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.07. About 3.77 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 11/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed Hedge Fund Arkkan Hires Goldman Sachs’s Abrat; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Forms Golden Cross; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY SAYS MAIN GOAL IS `TO DO NO HARM’; 07/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: PRICE REPRESENTS A 15% PREMIUM ON GPT’S MAY 4 CLOSE; 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS; 23/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST UNITHLDRS OK BLACKSTONE DEAL; 13/03/2018 – China’s Sovereign Fund Sells Out of Pre-Crisis Blackstone Investment; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Gets $2.37 Billion Bid from Blackstone

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 3.39M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO (NOT STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY); 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase II of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 08/05/2018 – AES SIGNED RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT WITH ALTO MAIPO PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Rev $2.74B; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AES Corp.’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 08/05/2018 – AES FLUENCE TARGETING 2.5 GW OF ENERGY STORAGE PROJECTS

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.14M for 14.62 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BX’s profit will be $712.99M for 19.20 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.