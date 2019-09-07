Blackstone Group LP (BX) Market Valuation Rose While Tiger Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $591,600; Mcdonalds (MCD) Position Held by Hs Management Partners Llc

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 51,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.43 million, up from 956,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $220.03. About 1.76M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 17,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 921,547 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.23 million, down from 938,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 3.81M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 06/03/2018 – Joan Solotar Says Blackstone Is Creating ‘Bespoke’ Alt-Asset Products (Video); 30/05/2018 – Blackstone’s Gray sees scope for Italian deals despite political strife; 07/05/2018 – Gramercy Property to Be Acquired by Blackstone in $7.6B Deal; 09/03/2018 – DEALTALK-North American energy IPOs set to rebound in 2018 as oil price stabilizes; 03/04/2018 – Blackstone Sheds Light on Gender Pay Gap in U.K. Private Equity; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 13/03/2018 – China Wealth Fund Sells Out of Blackstone Stake Held Since IPO; 20/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE, THOMSON REUTERS ARE SAID TO MULL TRADEWEB IPO, SALE; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA BOAD INTENDS TO RECOMMEND BLACKSTONE PROPOSAL; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: MPHASIS BLOCK DEAL AIMED TO CREATE MORE LIQUIDITY

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 93,000 shares to 116,110 shares, valued at $19.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $700.61M for 21.34 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

