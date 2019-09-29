Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding Maintained by Capital City Trust Company; Wellington Management Group Llp Has Cut Its Targa Res (TRGP) Position by $5.96 Million as Share Value Declined

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 152,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 2.83M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.06M, down from 2.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 1.11 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F

Capital City Trust Company increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company bought 6,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 15,774 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, up from 8,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 10.08M shares traded or 26.03% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Results Top Expectations–Update; 18/05/2018 – HILTON WORLDWIDE – SHARE REPURCHASE APPROVED BY AUDIT COMMITTEE OF HILTON AND WILL COUNT TOWARD, EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 05/04/2018 – The majority of institutional investors including longtime partner Blackstone Group are leaving Ackman’s Pershing Square hedge fund, according to a person familiar with the situation; 19/04/2018 – GRAY: BX PLANS FIRST CLOSE IN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND THIS QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is said to offer customers access to hedge funds, RElTs- Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE PROVIDES UPDATE ON ANTICIPATED CLOSING OF ARRANGEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE TO OCCUR TOMORROW; 29/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND – UPDATES ON TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BLACKSTONE; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE 1Q NET INFLOWS $18.2B; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE – QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.35 PER COMMON UNIT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiger Management Llc invested 17.53% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Pennsylvania Tru owns 8,565 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 11,100 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 10 owns 104,121 shares. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Narwhal Capital invested in 106,805 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Us-based fund reported 124,272 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 55,940 shares. Focused Wealth holds 1.29% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 108,542 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 153,799 shares. 2,434 were accumulated by Oakworth Capital Inc. Pinnacle Associates Limited invested in 0.09% or 85,912 shares. Field And Main Bankshares stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 24,075 shares. Loews Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 10,100 shares.

Capital City Trust Company, which manages about $242.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,500 shares to 4,765 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 10,317 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited stated it has 156,006 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 0.12% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 10.68 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Balyasny Asset owns 100,869 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Com holds 6,991 shares. The Ohio-based Fin Group Inc has invested 0.06% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Creative Planning reported 16,002 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Limited holds 0% or 50,693 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 746 shares. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.05% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Glenmede Trust Company Na accumulated 124,894 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 207,725 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Massachusetts-based Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 1.12% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 1.85M shares to 6.35 million shares, valued at $252.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 5,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.

