Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding Has Lifted by Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc; As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Wright Investors Service Has Boosted Its Holding

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 618,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63M, up from 605,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.84. About 4.77 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 25/05/2018 – Blackstone, Goldman Move Forward on Hovnanian CDS Trade (Video); 30/04/2018 – Blackstone push into subprime car loans; 08/05/2018 – Blackstone Bets Big on Spanish Hotels; 04/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE, PIF OF SAUDI ARABIA MOU NON BINDING; 19/03/2018 – MCRAITH NAMED MANAGING DIRECTOR IN BLACKSTONE INSURANCE; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S OFFER IS “SUBSTANTIALLY SUPERIOR” TO DEAL THAT LASALLE HAS REACHED WITH BLACKSTONE; 01/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone buys India’s Comstar at a valuation of 10 bln rupees – Mint; 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S JON GRAY COMMENTS AT DEUTSCHE BANK FIN SERV CONF; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Minerals Access Event Set By Spark Plus for Apr. 3; 11/05/2018 – Blackstone under fire over push into UK social housing

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 46.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 16,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 51,081 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 34,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $64.31. About 12.36M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – CITI NAMES PARR, ARVESCHOUG AS CO-HEADS OF GLOBAL COMMS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Common Stk Div and Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net Credit Losses $1.87B; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup to restrict commercial borrowers that sell firearms; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 09/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank names Thomas Schlaus Zurich team leader

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc holds 586,931 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 560,264 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd owns 337 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 186,400 shares. Somerset Group Ltd Liability accumulated 0.18% or 6,000 shares. Raymond James Advsrs invested in 0.06% or 436,951 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc holds 0.03% or 190,759 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 230,003 shares. Twin Focus Capital Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.12% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Chilton Investment Ltd Liability holds 1.6% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 1.31 million shares. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 19,236 shares. Greenwich Wealth Limited Co holds 84,108 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 1.06 million shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel invested in 0.2% or 57,262 shares. 683 Mgmt Lc owns 0.54% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 170,000 shares.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96 million and $133.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl holds 0.14% or 139,270 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0.13% or 727,722 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,566 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cleararc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 57,050 shares. 18,009 are owned by Nbt State Bank N A. 10 accumulated 0.05% or 3,608 shares. Moreover, Bluefin Trading Lc has 0.99% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 109,915 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Com invested 0.64% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Salem Invest Counselors owns 213,573 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 1.15 million shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha owns 9,748 shares. Covington Management holds 114,363 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. 119,448 were reported by Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Da Davidson And stated it has 65,901 shares. 823,812 were reported by Jane Street Group Ltd Com.