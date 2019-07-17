Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holder Tiger Management Trimmed Holding by $591,600; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Shareholder Ariel Investments Has Lowered Stake as Shares Declined

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 17,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 921,547 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.23 million, down from 938,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 1.88M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/04/2018 – Blackstone Group Sees Deal Closing Later This Year; 26/03/2018 – US tariffs on China could end up getting delayed, Blackstone CEO says; 21/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE DEAL IS SAID TO VALUE LASALLE AT $33.50 A SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Economic EPS 65c; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone Raises Bet on Warehouses With Growth of E-Commerce; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS – DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY 2017 GENDER PAY GAP OF 30 PCT; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $33.50/SHR; 13/03/2018 – China offloads stake in Blackstone; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – TRANSACTION IS NOT CONTINGENT ON RECEIPT OF FINANCING BY BLACKSTONE; 08/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE PURCHASE OF BERLIN RESIDENTIAL PORTFOLIO

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 21,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 854,224 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.76M, down from 875,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 400,330 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 10,350 shares to 866,100 shares, valued at $41.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Inc. by 26,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX).

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on July, 29 after the close. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -70.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BX’s profit will be $717.79 million for 18.98 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

