Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Lifted Holding; Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined While Kings Point Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 261,240 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, up from 231,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 3.96 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 22/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – FRP HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ-FRPH) ANNOUNCES CONTRACT TO SELL ITS INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE FOR $358.9 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – Zentiva binding bids due 9 April with strategics in pole position; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Sells $352 Million London Office to Korean Venture; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE HIRES MICHAEL MCRAITH AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 18/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Blackstone Checks Out of Hilton; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ-FRPH) Announces Contract to Sell its Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone for $358.9 Million; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS – DISCLOSES MEAN BONUS 2017 GENDER PAY GAP OF 75.4 PCT; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Travelport must hope Elliott inspires others; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone warns on threat to tax break; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY WANTS TO INNOVATE IN RETAIL AND INSURANCE

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 160,707 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, down from 166,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82 million shares traded or 47.13% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q EPS 93c; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.06B; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “MAINTAINING A SOURCE ENB CONNECTION DURING HANDOVER” (CHINESE, AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Elects Risa Lavizzo-Mourey as Director; 15/03/2018 – SlashGear: Intel details Meltdown and Spectre-proof processors

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 198,100 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $31.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Currie has 387,615 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.09% or 15,628 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) owns 5,740 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv stated it has 22,345 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Management reported 68,684 shares. Sol Mngmt Company has 0.91% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 93,500 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 30,038 shares. Bronson Point Management reported 10,000 shares. Pinnacle Holdg reported 5,985 shares. 100,000 are held by Iat Reinsurance Limited. Philadelphia Financial Mngmt Of San Francisco Ltd owns 89,797 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Gamco Et Al invested in 0.04% or 165,000 shares. Archon Prns Ltd Company has invested 1.4% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). First Personal Fincl Serv reported 8,070 shares.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tallgrass Energy LP: The Blackstone Factor – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Ways to Play Private Equity Without Being a Billionaire – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX), (COLD) – Temperature-Controlled Storage Provider Sees “Favorable” Outlook – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.53 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Trust (DGS) by 9,759 shares to 75,441 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 33,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr Enhanced Sho (MINT).