Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Cut Its Holding by $1.87 Million; Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose While Findlay Park Partners Llp Trimmed by $13.30 Million Its Stake

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 38.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 55,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 89,797 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, down from 144,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 5.28M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/04/2018 – British fashion house Burberry appoints Gerry Murphy as chairman; 12/04/2018 – Linde, Praxair chose bidders for antitrust sell-off; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: BLACKSTONE,SAUDI ARABIA PIF VEHICLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone Buys Gramercy Property Trust for $4.42 Billion; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 01/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone buys India’s Comstar at a valuation of 10 bln rupees – Mint; 18/05/2018 – HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC – SHARE REPURCHASE WILL BE EFFECTED IN A PRIVATE, NON-UNDERWRITTEN TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – Operations of Blackstone-Backed International Market Centers Include High Point Market; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to Buy LaSalle Hotel Properties in $4.8 Billion Deal; 23/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST UNITHLDRS OK BLACKSTONE DEAL

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 278,484 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.21 million, down from 328,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $286.21. About 2.55 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $740.03M for 19.41 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

