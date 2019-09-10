Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holder Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Boosted Stake; As Magna Intl (MGA) Share Value Declined, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Upped Holding

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 13,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 58,485 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 44,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 1.29 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 25/04/2018 – Blackstone Gets Strong Bids for Calif. Offices; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S OFFER IS “SUBSTANTIALLY SUPERIOR” TO DEAL THAT LASALLE HAS REACHED WITH BLACKSTONE; 13/03/2018 – Blackstone to Make Strategic Minority Investment in Rockpoint; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG REPORTS STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY BLACKSTONE; 14/03/2018 – China sovereign fund exits Blackstone investment after 11 years; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE, GOLDMAN MERCHANT; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Sells $352 Million London Office to Korean Venture; 14/03/2018 – Blackstone Is Said to Hold Talks to Buy Aryzta’s Picard Stake; 13/03/2018 – China fund sells Blackstone stake as Washington-Beijing tensions mount; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT – GSO HAS ALSO AGREED NOT TO SUPPORT ANY FUTURE FAILURE TO PAY EVENTS AFFECTING HOVNANIAN

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 23.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 33,638 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 27,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $53.21. About 222,916 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 16/03/2018 – Auto-parts giant Magna is investing $200 million in ride-hailing company Lyft, and is partnering with Lyft to develop self-driving vehicles; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,768 shares to 21,405 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,604 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Class B (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise owns 440,459 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj owns 0.01% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 12,860 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 9,156 shares. Us National Bank De reported 128,096 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Com invested in 0.24% or 9,500 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 57,262 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Bbr Partners Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Sol Mngmt reported 93,500 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Provise Gru Lc accumulated 0.32% or 65,633 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt holds 7,500 shares. Davis R M invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 24,102 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 0.01% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 186,400 shares.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Blackstone to Offer Senior Notes – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alan Fournier’s Pennant Investors Discloses 2 New Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone: Consider This First-Rate Dividend Champion For Long-Term Income Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Announces Outlook NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magna International declares $0.365 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Announces First Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Announces Second Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Is it Time to Buy This Award-Winning Automotive Supplier Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $378.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 9,000 shares to 47,774 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.