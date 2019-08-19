Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holder Leavell Investment Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.03 Million; Indexiq Advisors Stake in Abm Inds (ABM) Lowered as Stock Rose

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 30,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 78,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 47,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 1.65M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 14/03/2018 – China Sells Stake in Blackstone as Deal Scene Turns Sour; 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO BACK EX-GLG MANAGER’S HEDGE-FUND STARTUP; 14/03/2018 – HONG KONG (Reuters) — China’s sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) has sold its equity holding in Blackstone Group LP, the U.S. private equity firm said in a filing, ending an 11-year investment; 20/03/2018 – ZELL SAYS GRAY IS VERY SMART, WILL DO GREAT JOB AT BLACKSTONE; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-TPG Capital, Blackstone vie for India’s Kirloskar Oil Engines – Mint; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Distributable Earnings $502M; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REAL ESTATE INCOME TRUST BUYS $1.8B CANYON; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – INTEND TO MAKE A SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION OF $0.30 PER UNIT IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – SCHWARZMAN: CIC’S INVESTMENT IN BX LASTED LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VINE TO B3; OUTLOOK STABLE

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abm Inds Inc (ABM) by 29.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 18,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 43,949 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 62,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abm Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 41,204 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 27/04/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – ABM Awarded Contract with San Jacinto College; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Ended 1Q With Total Debt, Including Standby Letters of Credit, of $1.3 Billion; 24/04/2018 – ABM Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 10 Days; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.88 TO $1.98 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (CORRECTS PERIOD); 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 07/03/2018 – EEOC: ABM Aviation Sued by EEOC For Disability Discrimination; 20/03/2018 – 6sense Launches New Platform with ABM Campaign Execution

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 4,446 shares to 13,949 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nci Building Sys Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 146,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LWC).

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.49M for 16.80 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A F L A C Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 9,477 shares to 114,021 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 5,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,149 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.