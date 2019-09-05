Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holder Grand Jean Capital Management Raised Its Stake; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Abrams Bison Investments Has Boosted Its Stake

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 22,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 381,207 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33M, up from 358,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $49.87. About 1.31M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Results Top Expectations–Update; 27/04/2018 – Advisors Help Blackstone Target Retail Investors — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE PARTNER JOAN SOLOTAR SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $33.50/SHR; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Goodman Says High Yield Faces Needed Disruption; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Says Blackstone Offering A$5.25/Unit Cash; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Distributable Earnings $502M; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone to Acquire Gramercy Property Trust for $7.6 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone Exits Hilton, Earning $14 Billion After 11-Year Saga; 15/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: INTL MARKET CENTERS & AMERICASMART TO COMBINE

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.21M, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $128.49. About 404,113 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett & holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,770 shares. Panagora Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 120,700 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0.07% stake. Energy Opportunities Cap Llc reported 2.19% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cna Fincl holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 26,800 shares. The Ohio-based Cleararc Capital has invested 0.12% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 47,651 shares. Royal London Asset Limited accumulated 68,916 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Fl Invest Management holds 49,125 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. 206,984 were reported by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0.03% or 6,032 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Bank Na accumulated 1,863 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc stated it has 185 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 123,714 shares to 153,897 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. Ne (NYSE:WFC) by 6,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,295 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Iconiq Llc has invested 0.1% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Renaissance Grp Ltd Com stated it has 135,122 shares. Joel Isaacson & Lc reported 0.26% stake. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 4,677 shares. Account Management Ltd Llc holds 6.94% or 219,141 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Fin Limited Liability Company accumulated 150 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 62,978 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,704 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Gruss And has invested 1.45% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Webster Financial Bank N A accumulated 4,468 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Palisade Mgmt Ltd Liability Nj owns 12,860 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Caprock Group Inc, a Idaho-based fund reported 21,300 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Inv Advsrs has 0.08% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 239,197 shares. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

