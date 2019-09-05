Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holder Global Thematic Partners Has Cut Its Stake; Tiverton Asset Management Position in Intel (INTC) Has Lifted as Share Value Declined

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 12,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 858,873 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.03M, down from 871,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 3.66 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Cirsa’s Ratings For Downgrade Following Blackstone Acquisition Announcement; 06/03/2018 – SOLOTAR SAYS BLACKSTONE CREATING ‘BESPOKE’ ALT-ASSET PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings: Blackstone Deal for $358.9 Million; 13/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE POOL SAID TO OWN PASSIVE ROCKPOINT STAKE, ABOUT 20%; 20/03/2018 – Blackstone, Thomson Reuters Are Said to Weigh Tradeweb IPO, Sale; 19/04/2018 – BX SAYS PERM CAP VEHICLES TO ACCT FOR MORE BIZ OVER TIME; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE; 05/04/2018 – GSO Capital Partners’ Third Capital Solutions Fund Closes on $7 Billion in LP Commitments; 24/05/2018 – Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone earnings drop 20 pct due to equity market slump

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 82,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 468,510 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.16M, up from 386,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.72B market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.47 million shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: INTEL CHIEF TO TALK WITH VISITING IRAQI OFFICIAL TODAY; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives

