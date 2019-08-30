Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holder Chilton Investment Co Decreased Its Position by $15.38 Million as Share Value Rose; Marshall Wace Llp Increases Position in Mitek Systems (MITK)

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Mitek Systems (MITK) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 80,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 245,032 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 164,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Mitek Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.79M market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 206,468 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 452,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.73M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.36B market cap company. It closed at $49.55 lastly. It is down 37.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 09/05/2018 – HFF REAL ESTATE LTD – HFF TEAM REPRESENTED SELLER BLACKSTONE, IN THE TRANSACTION; 25/05/2018 – Blackstone, Goldman Move Forward on Hovnanian CDS Trade (Video); 01/05/2018 – Blackstone is expanding its investment in subprime car loans; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD AMA.AX – TO DEMERGE AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENT AND ENTER A$508M TRANSACTION WITH BLACKSTONE FOR VEHICLE PANEL REPAIR BUSINESS; 20/05/2018 – Blackstone-Backed GEMS Plans to Invest in Egypt Schools With EFG; 13/04/2018 – British fashion house Burberry appoints Gerry Murphy as chairman; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA BOAD INTENDS TO RECOMMEND BLACKSTONE PROPOSAL; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE AUM $449.6B, EST. $446.88B; 21/05/2018 – Gillian Tan: Monday morning scoop: LaSalle Hotel Properties is being taken private by Blackstone for $4.8 billion incl. debt; 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO HOLD TALKS WITH ARYZTA FOR PICARD STAKE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Voya Management Lc invested in 14,650 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability, Washington-based fund reported 10,491 shares. Essex Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.68% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Group One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). 42,649 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 150,224 shares. Water Island Capital Ltd invested 0.01% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 92,440 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). 15,780 were reported by D E Shaw &. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 30,086 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 26 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Teton Advisors Inc invested in 0.1% or 82,500 shares.

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ASG Technologies Increases Offer to $11.50 per Share to Acquire Mitek – Business Wire” on December 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mitek Reports 46% Revenue Growth in Record First Quarter – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mitek Systems: A True Tech Diamond In The Rough – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mitek to Participate at Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference on May 14 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mitek Systems (MITK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integrat Device (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 155,015 shares to 462,890 shares, valued at $22.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) by 56,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,116 shares, and cut its stake in Connectone Banco (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 17,390 shares to 24,704 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Bancorporation by 198,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone: Consider This First-Rate Dividend Champion For Long-Term Income Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone’s Goodman to retire from full-time role at year-end – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BC Partners confirms investment by Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Bitcoin Plunges, Small Caps Hold Key Level – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tallgrass Energy LP: The Blackstone Factor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.