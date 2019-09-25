Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holder Bourgeon Capital Management Cut Position as Stock Price Rose; Colonial Trust Advisors Boosted Its Stake in Ecolab (ECL) by $576,422 as Share Value Rose

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 2,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 6,996 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 4,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $194.86. About 1.00 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 27,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 44,750 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, down from 72,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 11.44 million shares traded or 48.04% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BX); 16/04/2018 – Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios Seeking Alternatives to Blackstone Offer; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone to sell remaining stake in Hilton; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN AND BLACKSTONE STILL HAVE CLOSE RELATIONSHIP; 01/04/2018 – Tech Jollof: Exclusive: Thomson Reuters in deal for Blackstone to buy major stake in F&R unit: sources LONDON/NEW YORK (Reut; 13/04/2018 – Blackstone acquires autism care specialist CARD; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone Raises Bet on Warehouses With Growth of E-Commerce; 06/03/2018 – SOLOTAR SAYS BLACKSTONE CREATING ‘BESPOKE’ ALT-ASSET PRODUCTS; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $172.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 39,700 shares to 115,154 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.