Blackstone Group LP Boosted Its Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) by $2.56 Million as Share Value Declined; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Boston Partners Upped Holding by $57.20 Million as Stock Rose

Boston Partners increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 566,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 3.99M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405.20 million, up from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 905,535 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 517,507 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Co Limited invested in 24,316 shares or 0.02% of the stock. M&T Fincl Bank holds 10,880 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Synovus Corp owns 31,000 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 35 were reported by Smithfield Trust. Fmr Llc owns 0.06% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 4.71 million shares. 106,256 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Bankshares. Cornerstone holds 0% or 107 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability reported 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Fil Ltd invested in 1.21M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership reported 4,882 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook has 0.04% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 8,200 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 1.38 million are owned by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RCL, FANG – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FANG, YELP, NVEE – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy the FANG Stocks Sell-Off? – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What is the NASDAQ FANG Group and Why Does it Matter? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stealthgas Inc (NASDAQ:GASS) by 357,119 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 3.62 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24.70M shares, and cut its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $905,320 activity. Another trade for 5,313 shares valued at $505,352 was made by Hollis Michael L. on Friday, March 8.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 22.50 million shares to 27.26 million shares, valued at $169.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 46,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 372,071 are owned by Grs Advsrs Limited Liability. Profund Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Advsr Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 840,911 shares or 1.82% of the stock. St Johns Inv Co Limited Liability Co owns 220 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 1,939 are held by Fmr Lc. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.11% or 954,200 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Ltd has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 7,217 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 24,366 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 7,390 were accumulated by Sei Investments Co. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corp reported 21,085 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 31 shares.