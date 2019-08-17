Blackstone Group LP Boosted Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Position by $2.56 Million; Share Value Declined; Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Market Valuation Rose While Lafitte Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $815.57M market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 124,645 shares traded or 180.22% up from the average. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 858,503 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 70,000 shares to 164,175 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 8.27M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread More Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 263,132 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 111,961 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 9,556 shares. 29,443 were accumulated by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability reported 234,241 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 209,400 shares. New England Research Management reported 0.47% stake. 10,288 were accumulated by Cetera Advisors Limited Company. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv holds 6,950 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Company invested in 31 shares or 0% of the stock. Gruss & Inc holds 4% or 110,659 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 738,189 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Essex Fincl Svcs invested in 9,050 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 500 shares.