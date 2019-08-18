Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) Stock Value Rose While Glacier Peak Capital Has Decreased Its Position; Yorktown Management & Research Co Holding in Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) Trimmed by $1.40 Million

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) by 37.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 82,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The institutional investor held 137,520 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Ladder Capital Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 464,884 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR); 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q Net $67.8M

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) by 63.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 63,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 36,341 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 99,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 3.63 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY – IF BLACKSTONE DEAL COMPLETED AFTER OCT 15, SHAREHOLDERS TO GET PER DIEM AMOUNT OF ABOUT $0.004/SHARE FOR EACH DAY UNTIL CLOSING DATE; 26/03/2018 – PAG to Receive Strategic Minority Investment from Blackstone Fund; 27/05/2018 – IOF:ALL CASH PROPOSAL FROM BLACKSTONE TO BUY IOF; 02/05/2018 – Blackstone Unit Acknowledges Hovnanian Swaps Backlash; 16/04/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan Daily Inflows $130.2M; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Pay Blackstone, Goldman $1.9 Billion for Ipreo; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT COMMENTS ON DECISION TO SETTLE DISPUTE OVER REFINANCING INVOLVING GSO CAPITAL PARTNERS & HOVNANIAN; 18/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO PLAN SALE OF REMAINING STAKE IN HILTON; 23/03/2018 – Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Unitholders Approve Transaction with Blackstone

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold LADR shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 2.55% less from 58.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Limited Company accumulated 28,048 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn owns 441,928 shares. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Morgan Stanley reported 293,092 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 83,211 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gradient Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Jacobs Asset Limited Liability Co owns 152,600 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 2.07M shares. Quantbot Tech LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 2,770 shares. Macquarie Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 79,393 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). 24,074 are held by Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Moody National Bank Trust Division invested 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Geode Capital Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 1.33 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $49,678 activity.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 21,000 shares to 36,000 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (NYSE:ACRE).

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11M for 20.01 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.