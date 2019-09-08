Blackstone Group (BX) Holder Ulysses Management Boosted Its Position by $1.26 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Market Valuation Rose, New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Boosted Holding by $2.11 Million

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 7.80M shares traded or 31.82% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY INTO ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN CASE; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK COMMENTS ON SUCCESSION PLAN; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – SCOPE OF PROBE TO BE COMPREHENSIVE; TO USE FORENSICS/EMAIL REVIEWS, RECORDAL OF STATEMENTS WHEREVER WARRANTED; 21/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES PROPOSES IPO OF ABOUT 77.25M EQUITY SHRS; 08/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Bank rise 300 pts; SBI, ICICI Bank rally 3%; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 10.77 BLN RUPEES; 29/05/2018 – ICICI BANK NAMES M. D. MALLYA ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 31/05/2018 – India’s ICICI announces investigation of chief executive; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BANK’S SHARE OF BANKING SECTOR’S EXPOSURE TO VIDEOCON GROUP WAS LESS THAN 10 PCT; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES LTD – IPO TO OPEN ON MARCH 22, CLOSE ON MARCH 26

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group (BX) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 113,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 3.83 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 27/05/2018 – INVESTA BOAD INTENDS TO RECOMMEND BLACKSTONE PROPOSAL; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone Is Checking Out of Hilton Worldwide After 11 Years; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS (“DE”) WAS $502 MILLION ($0.41/UNIT) IN THE QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Hispania On Watch Neg On Blackstone Takeover Bid; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Gets Takeover Offer from Blackstone; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE 1Q ECONOMIC EPS 65C, EST. 45C; 23/05/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE PROVIDES UPDATE ON ANTICIPATED CLOSING OF ARRANGEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE TO OCCUR TOMORROW; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit To Buy Ipreo for $1.855B From Private Equity Funds Managed by Blackstone Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division; 26/03/2018 – PAG to Receive Strategic Minority Investment from Blackstone Fund

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $131.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More news for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 19, 2019 is yet another important article.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (Call) (NYSE:MAC) by 4.63B shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $15.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 3.95B shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).