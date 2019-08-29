BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)

Both BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.18 N/A 0.35 47.47 Rand Capital Corporation 3 6.54 N/A 0.07 40.56

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Rand Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Rand Capital Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Rand Capital Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Rand Capital Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 14.1% of Rand Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share held by insiders are 0.19%. On the other hand, insiders held about 35.44% of Rand Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24% Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust was more bullish than Rand Capital Corporation.

Summary

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats Rand Capital Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.