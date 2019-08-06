BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

Both BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.18 N/A 0.35 47.47 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 17.90 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares and 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares. 0.19% are BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust was less bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.