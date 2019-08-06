BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

Both BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|16
|15.18
|N/A
|0.35
|47.47
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|17.90
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares and 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares. 0.19% are BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|1.81%
|-3.67%
|2.47%
|6.44%
|1.47%
|7.24%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust was less bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
Summary
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
