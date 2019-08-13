BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.30 N/A 0.35 47.47 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.77 N/A 1.31 12.40

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 2.94% and 11.49% respectively. Insiders held 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.