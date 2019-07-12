BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.19 N/A 0.35 47.49 Noah Holdings Limited 47 0.00 N/A 1.93 24.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Noah Holdings Limited. Noah Holdings Limited is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is presently more expensive than Noah Holdings Limited, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Noah Holdings Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 15.1% 11.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Noah Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Noah Holdings Limited’s average target price is $52, while its potential upside is 57.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Noah Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 2.94% and 76.4% respectively. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share held by insiders are 0.19%. On the other hand, insiders held about 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.17% 5.13% 9.14% -12.94% 3.87% 7.28% Noah Holdings Limited -5.65% -8.08% -5.67% 7.01% -23.37% 7.16%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has stronger performance than Noah Holdings Limited

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Noah Holdings Limited beats BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.