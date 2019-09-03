BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.39 N/A 0.35 47.47 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.00 N/A 2.49 10.48

Table 1 highlights BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Investment Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares and 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares. About 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.