BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Both BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.81 N/A 0.35 47.47 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.70 N/A 3.83 5.31

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and GAMCO Investors Inc. GAMCO Investors Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares and 78.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares. 0.19% are BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust was less bullish than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.