BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.05 N/A 0.35 47.47 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors. 0.19% are BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has weaker performance than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Summary

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.