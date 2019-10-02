BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 17 0.00 N/A 0.35 47.47 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.94% and 28.27%. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share owned by insiders are 0.19%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust was more bullish than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats on 4 of the 4 factors Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.