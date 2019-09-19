BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV)’s Financial Results Comparing With 23135 (:)

Both BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and 23135 (:) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|16
|15.96
|N/A
|0.35
|47.47
|23135
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and 23135’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|23135
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and 23135 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.94% and 44.99%. About 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.95% of 23135’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|1.81%
|-3.67%
|2.47%
|6.44%
|1.47%
|7.24%
|23135
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats 23135 on 5 of the 5 factors.
