BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Comparing side by side

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.03 N/A 0.35 47.47 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.27 N/A 2.46 5.71

In table 1 we can see BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is trading at a higher P/E ratio than WhiteHorse Finance Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats WhiteHorse Finance Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.