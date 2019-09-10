BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Comparing side by side

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|16
|15.03
|N/A
|0.35
|47.47
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.27
|N/A
|2.46
|5.71
In table 1 we can see BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is trading at a higher P/E ratio than WhiteHorse Finance Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 shows BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|1.81%
|-3.67%
|2.47%
|6.44%
|1.47%
|7.24%
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-0.57%
|2.11%
|-3.11%
|0.5%
|-4.3%
|10.22%
For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
Summary
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats WhiteHorse Finance Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
