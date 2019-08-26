BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 14.92 N/A 0.35 47.47 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 2.94% and 35.63% respectively. Insiders held 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Summary

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.