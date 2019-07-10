BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Comparison side by side

Both BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.25 N/A 0.35 47.49 Invesco Ltd. 20 1.88 N/A 2.00 10.32

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Invesco Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Invesco Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is presently more expensive than Invesco Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Invesco Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 8.9% 2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and Invesco Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80

Competitively the average price target of Invesco Ltd. is $20.8, which is potential 1.81% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares and 86.3% of Invesco Ltd. shares. About 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.17% 5.13% 9.14% -12.94% 3.87% 7.28% Invesco Ltd. -3.11% -2.28% 11.48% -1.39% -27.88% 23%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Invesco Ltd. beats BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.