BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) and BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG) Contrasting side by side

Both BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.12 N/A 0.35 47.49 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 13 1.16 N/A 1.27 9.61

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and BrightSphere Investment Group plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than BrightSphere Investment Group plc, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Ratings

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and BrightSphere Investment Group plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s average target price is $13.75, while its potential upside is 23.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and BrightSphere Investment Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 2.94% and 0% respectively. About 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.17% 5.13% 9.14% -12.94% 3.87% 7.28% BrightSphere Investment Group plc -11.67% -15.35% -14.15% -5.43% -21.35% 14.14%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has weaker performance than BrightSphere Investment Group plc

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group plc beats on 6 of the 10 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.