BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 17 0.00 N/A 0.35 47.47 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 10 0.00 70.65M 1.27 8.43

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 739,016,736.40% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $12.83, with potential upside of 35.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust was more bullish than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.