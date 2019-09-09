Blackrock Upped Its Holding in Legg Mason (LM) by $2.39 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose, Smart Portfolios Upped Holding

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $119.41. About 3.26M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 88,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 7.94M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217.38M, up from 7.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $38.55. About 372,879 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Cash Position Was $736.1 Million at March 31; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON 4Q OPER REV. $785.1M, EST. $761.2M; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 09/05/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 10/04/2018 – LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES DOJ, SEC CASE RELATED TO LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Middle Markets Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,759 shares. 55,487 were accumulated by Capital Invest Limited Liability Co. Tennessee-based Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has invested 1.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Campbell And Comm Inv Adviser Limited Com holds 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 1,840 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 15.98 million shares. Shufro Rose Company Lc reported 38,956 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Advisory Inc has invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Schafer Cullen Cap Management Inc has 1.17M shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Barnett And stated it has 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Summit Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.79% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bender Robert & Associates invested in 1,795 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.68% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cap Innovations Limited Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,535 shares. M&R Cap Management Incorporated has 0.54% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37 million and $118.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 11,671 shares to 39,335 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 5,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,634 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in G1 Therapeutics Inc by 26,298 shares to 1.94 million shares, valued at $32.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYJ) by 2,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,673 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWW).