Blackrock Upped Its Holding in Adtran (ADTN) by $2.79 Million; Hodges Capital Management Trimmed Its Matador Res Co (MTDR) Holding by $2.04 Million

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 186,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.80% . The institutional investor held 7.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.60M, up from 7.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $529.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 163,151 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 08/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – SECURED EPON BUSINESS FOR NORTH AMERICA FROM SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Adtran May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 12/04/2018 – ADTRAN Personalizes and Streamlines Subscriber Experience with New Modular Software Applications; 14/05/2018 – ADTRAN to Lead Broadband Forum’s Advanced Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing; 14/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Bezeq Israel upgrades fixed network to 250 Mbps using Vplus from Nokia, Adtran; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 29C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Adtran; 09/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 107,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 956,277 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.01 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Matador Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 1.76 million shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold MTDR shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 118.88 million shares or 9.97% more from 108.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Company Retail Bank holds 35,945 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.01% or 18,286 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 53,300 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York owns 0.02% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 61,420 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corp has 91,948 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated stated it has 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). United Serv Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 82,281 shares. Farmers & Merchants has 379 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Cwm Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 428,707 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Incorporated reported 187 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Fiera Cap invested in 0.01% or 79,700 shares. First Advsrs LP has 288,836 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $924.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caleres Inc by 135,180 shares to 353,121 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 22,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $578,759 activity. $33,560 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Hairford Matthew V. Adams Craig N had bought 1,000 shares worth $16,000 on Wednesday, June 5. 1,500 shares were bought by Macalik Robert T, worth $22,425. Foran Joseph Wm had bought 8,000 shares worth $120,400. Shares for $54,933 were bought by POSNER DAVID M. on Thursday, August 8. 5,000 shares were bought by Robinson Bradley M, worth $83,800 on Friday, June 7.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Expect From Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Matador Resources Company Announces Midstream Transaction Expanding San Mateo’s Operations in the Delaware Basin – Business Wire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Matador Resources 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Analysts await Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 43.75% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTDR’s profit will be $31.50 million for 14.68 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Matador Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADTRAN Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ADTN vs. ZAYO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of ADTRAN, Inc. Investors – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “All You Need to Know About Adtran (ADTN) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Surprise Loss Highlights Ongoing Risk to Nokia Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.54, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold ADTN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 42.53 million shares or 0.97% less from 42.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 37,482 shares. 59,484 are owned by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Toronto Dominion National Bank owns 67 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 15,321 were reported by Aperio Group Limited Liability Company. Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 34,531 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 8,995 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd reported 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Trexquant Invest LP owns 14,142 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Adirondack Mgmt holds 3.24% or 296,055 shares in its portfolio. Menta Capital Limited Company owns 12,391 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Zeke Advsr Llc has 0.03% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 74,162 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) or 18,754 shares.