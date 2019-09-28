Blackrock Upped Abiomed (ABMD) Stake By $75.49 Million; Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Shorts Down By 6.57%

Blackrock Inc increased Abiomed Inc (ABMD) stake by 9.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blackrock Inc acquired 290,358 shares as Abiomed Inc (ABMD)’s stock rose 0.54%. The Blackrock Inc holds 3.39M shares with $882.98 million value, up from 3.10 million last quarter. Abiomed Inc now has $7.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $175.89. About 589,637 shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED REPORTS EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $740 MLN TO $770 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for lmpella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for Impella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center; 08/03/2018 DOJ Contends Abiomed Sought to Induce Physicians to Use Pumps; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Fincl Officer Todd A. Trapp; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c

Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) had a decrease of 6.57% in short interest. AMP’s SI was 1.72M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.57% from 1.84M shares previously. With 868,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP)’s short sellers to cover AMP’s short positions. The SI to Ameriprise Financial Inc’s float is 1.27%. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $147.54. About 880,744 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.31 billion. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. It has a 10.87 P/E ratio. The Company’s Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force.

Among 4 analysts covering Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ameriprise Financial has $17800 highest and $14500 lowest target. $166.80’s average target is 13.05% above currents $147.54 stock price. Ameriprise Financial had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 13. Barclays Capital maintained Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) rating on Monday, April 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $146 target. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

More notable recent Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Australia’s AMP under pressure as pension clients exit – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ameriprise Financial Welcomes CAM Wealth Management in Annapolis, MD – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ameriprise Financial Matching Public Donations to Feeding America Now Through Thanksgiving – Business Wire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Two New Strategic Beta Equity ETFs – Business Wire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

